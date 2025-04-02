Limpopo man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping seven-year-old neighbour

The Senwabarwana Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl. The rape incident happened in the Mogwadi policing area, under the Capricorn district, according to provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

“The incident occurred on September 5, 2017, at Mohodi village, where the victim's grandmother sent her to fetch a house key from a neighbour's grandson. Upon the victim's return, her grandmother noticed signs of distress, including red eyes and dry tears,” said Thakeng. “The victim initially denied anything was amiss but later revealed that a 20-year-old neighbour had cut her hair in the bedroom, instructed her to lie on her stomach and then raped her.” The rape-accused man was arrested on September 5, 2017. He was later released on bail.

“He was found guilty on December 6, 2024, and subsequently sentenced on March 31, 2025, to 20 years direct imprisonment,” said Thakeng. “In addition to the prison sentence, the court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm, ordered his inclusion in the National Register for Sexual Offenses, and deemed him unsuitable to work with children. His particulars will also be included in part B of the National Child Protection Register.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Robert Tsiri, attached to the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for his “exceptional work”.