Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Limpopo man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping seven-year-old neighbour

The 20-year-old man whose identity is withheld to protect the victim was found guilty on December 6, 2024, and subsequently sentenced on Monday.

The 20-year-old man whose identity is withheld to protect the victim was found guilty on December 6, 2024, and subsequently sentenced on Monday.

Image by: File

Published 1h ago

Share

The Senwabarwana Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl.

The rape incident happened in the Mogwadi policing area, under the Capricorn district, according to provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

“The incident occurred on September 5, 2017, at Mohodi village, where the victim's grandmother sent her to fetch a house key from a neighbour's grandson. Upon the victim's return, her grandmother noticed signs of distress, including red eyes and dry tears,” said Thakeng.

“The victim initially denied anything was amiss but later revealed that a 20-year-old neighbour had cut her hair in the bedroom, instructed her to lie on her stomach and then raped her.”

The rape-accused man was arrested on September 5, 2017. He was later released on bail. 

“He was found guilty on December 6, 2024, and subsequently sentenced on March 31, 2025, to 20 years direct imprisonment,” said Thakeng.

“In addition to the prison sentence, the court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm, ordered his inclusion in the National Register for Sexual Offenses, and deemed him unsuitable to work with children. His particulars will also be included in part B of the National Child Protection Register.”

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Robert Tsiri, attached to the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for his “exceptional work”.

"The sentencing serves as a deterrent in ensuring that justice is served especially in cases involving the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Hadebe.

[email protected]

IOL

Related Topics:

crime and courtsviolencechild abusegirls