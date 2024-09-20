Limpopo man sentenced to five years for attempted rape of teenage girl

Justice was finally served when a 30-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison for attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl at Thabazimbi, Limpopo, in 2019. The incident occurred on May 10, 2019, in Thabazimbi's Ipelegeng Section.

“The man, a family friend gained entry into the victim's home by asking for food, then requested to be massaged, that turned violent when he tried to rape the 15-year-old,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The court heard how the brave young girl fought back against her attacker. The situation escalated when the victim's mother knocked on the door, forcing the man to stop. The accused threatened the girl, telling her not to report what had happened. Despite the threat, the teenager disclosed to her mother after the man left, the mother immediately called the police.

“Police were alerted, and the suspect was arrested,” said Ledwaba. Detective sergeant Dennis Modubi, who was essential in the investigation, successfully opposed bail, ensuring that the accused remained in custody until his sentence by the Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court on September 18. The successful prosecution, led by the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), is an important milestone in the province's fight against sexual crimes, sending a strong message that perpetrators will be held accountable, Ledwaba said.