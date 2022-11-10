Limpopo man sentenced to life on a string of charges including rape and robbery

Rustenburg – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment and additional 75 years for charges ranging from rape to robbery. Khumbelo Buku Tshisudzungwane of Ha-Magidi was sentenced at the Limpopo High Court sitting in Thohoyandou.

He was facing 31 counts, ranging from gang rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, house robberies, housebreaking with intent to commit robbery, housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious injury to property and theft out of the motor vehicle. "The court heard that between July 2015 and August 2016, the accused and his accomplice were terrorising the communities of Makwarela, Mbaleni, Ha Magidi, and Thohoyandou Block G location. “They would enter the homesteads of the victims and threaten them with a craw bar and pangas, before robbing them of their motor vehicles, bags, monies, cellphones, and other valuable items,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said in a statement.

She said one of the victims was raped several times and abandoned in the bushes, he also attempted to rape other victims. “The accused pleaded guilty and admitted all elements of the offences referred to in the indictment. “The State evidence was overwhelming, and the court found him guilty as charged.

“During aggravating of the sentence, the state advocate Robert Nekhambele submitted that the accused acted in common purpose to terrorise his neighbouring locations. “He is a cruel young man who targeted women who were staying with minor children. “Nekhambele, pleaded with the court to remove permanently the accused as he is heartless and arrogant.”

