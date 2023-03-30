Limpopo man stoned to death after body of missing teenager found decomposing in his house

Durban – A man was stoned to death in Motlolo Village, Limpopo on Tuesday night, after the body of a teenager was found decomposed in his house. According to police, 13-year-old Kabelo Malatji had left home on March 24 to attend extra classes at a nearby school but never returned home.

“An immediate search for the victim was conducted at relatives and surrounding villages without success,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. This week the decomposing body of Kabelo was reportedly found inside the house of Calbin Mohlala, 39. Police said an unpleasant odour was detected by neighbours who immediately informed them.

“Upon arrival, police forced entry and found a lifeless body of the teenager in a decomposed state and a murder case was opened at Driekop police station,” Mojapelo said. “Afterwards, the members of the community mobilised to locate the man in whose house the body found. “He was subsequently found while hiding in the same village and stoned to death.”

Mojapelo said the man was found with severe wounds. “He was later declared dead by the members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS).” The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has ordered an immediate manhunt for the unknown suspects.