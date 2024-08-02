Limpopo man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and buried her in a shallow grave expected in court

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend. His arrest comes after a missing persons report was filed on Wednesday, July 31, by her family after she had not been seen since July 20.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday at 6pm. “According to the reports, the victim's family reported her missing to the police on Wednesday, after realising she hadn't been seen since July 20, 2024. The task team was established, and they conducted their investigations. “The investigation led to the suspect's residence. Upon arrival, the team noticed a bloodstain on the ground and clothes that matched the one the victim was last seen wearing. The suspect was taken in for questioning, as he was the last person seen with the victim, and he confirmed that he stabbed the victim to death with a knife and buried her in a shallow grave in the nearest bushes. The police opened a murder case for further investigations,” Ledwaba said.

He was subsequently arrested and is currently detained. The motive for the murder is yet to be determined. The police commissioner for Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the heinous crime in the strongest possible terms and called on people in relationships to seek professional help when experiencing domestic challenges, instead of resorting to violence murder.