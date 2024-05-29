Limpopo man who allegedly raped 14-year-old girl twice, arrested

A Limpopo man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a teenager from Makhitha Villa twice. The 43-year-old man was arrested by the Makhado Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place in the Tshilwavhusiku policing area. “According to the information received, the victim was at school writing her examination on Monday, May 27, 2024, when she disclosed this disturbing incident to one of her teachers. The teacher notified the school principal, and the mother was also notified,” Ledwaba said. A preliminary investigation by police revealed that on Saturday, May 25 at about 9am when the girl was at home when the suspect called her to his house and ordered her to follow him inside the house.

“She followed him through the house to the bedroom, where he undressed her and raped her. It is also alleged that the suspect reportedly raped the victim in June 2023 and promised to pay her money. The incident was reported to the police, and a case of rape was opened,” Ledwaba said. The matter was then transferred to the Makhado FCS Unit for further investigations. The 43-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.