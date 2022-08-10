Limpopo mayor’s alleged killers abandon bail bid

Rustenburg - The two men accused of killing the mayor of the Collins Chabane local municipality, Moses Maluleke, abandoned their bail application on Wednesday. Shumani Nemadodzi and Avhatakali Mulaudzi abandoned their bail application in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo. The case against them was postponed to September 19 for investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the two are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home on July 21, his 18-year-old son was also shot and wounded during the attack. Three gunmen entered his home and demanded money from him and his son, but when they refused, the gunmen allegedly shot them, killing Maluleke and injuring his son.

Police initially arrested three people, but the third man was released after he could not be positively linked to the incident. The SABC reported that Maluleke, who was also an ANC deputy secretary in the Vhembe district, was the first mayor to be killed in office in the province. The Pretoria News reported that some politicians believed it was a political killing due to Maluleke’s hard-handed approach in the awarding of tenders within the municipality.

Collins Chabane local municipality was established after the August 2016 local elections by the merging of portions of two local municipalities, Thulamela and Makhado. The municipality was named after late South African Public Service and Administration Minister, Collins Chabane. Chabane was killed in a road accident on March 15 in 2015 when a truck made a U-turn in front of his car on the N1 near Polokwane.

