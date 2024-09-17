Limpopo mining ‘kingpins’ granted R5,000 bail following R20 million chrome theft allegations

Gary Mitchell, 63, and Justin Mark Mitchell, 31, appeared in the Practiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were each granted bail of R5,000.

Two alleged illegal mining kingpins arrested over R20 million chrome have been granted bail.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the matter was adjourned to January 2025 and will be heard Burgersfort Regional Court.

The two were arrested on September 13, 2024.

Their case is linked to an arrest made on December 12, 2023 where the Hawks carried out an intelligence-driven raid at Triton Chrome Storage in Steelpoort.