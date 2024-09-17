Limpopo mining ‘kingpins’ granted R5,000 bail following R20 million chrome theft allegations

Two alleged illegal mining kingpins arrested over R20 million chrome have been granted bail.
Gary Mitchell, 63, and Justin Mark Mitchell, 31, appeared in the Practiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were each granted bail of R5,000.
The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the matter was adjourned to January 2025 and will be heard Burgersfort Regional Court.
The two were arrested on September 13, 2024.
Their case is linked to an arrest made on December 12, 2023 where the Hawks carried out an intelligence-driven raid at Triton Chrome Storage in Steelpoort.
Geologist, Jan Aucamp was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of chrome worth R20 million inside the yard.
The Hawks said police asked him to produce a permit and he failed to do so.
Aucamp was arrested for possession for suspected theft and has been released on bail.
Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered chrome was mined illegally from various mines in Sekhukhune District.
He said warrant of arrests were then issued for both the accused who held top positions at Triton Mineral Africa.
Hawks boss in Limpopo Major General Gopz Govender welcomed the arrest.
Govender said illegal mining is one of the most serious crimes committed, usually by organised criminals.
