Limpopo pig farm murders: PAC calls for the farm to be confiscated

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has called on the Department of Land Reform and other state organs to consider the possibility of expropriating the farm where two women were murdered and allegedly fed to pigs. The PAC’s secretary general Appa Pooe has called on Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, who is PAC president, to look into the possibility of taking control or expropriating the farmland of alleged murderer Zachariah Johannes Olivier.

Olivier, his farm supervisor Andrian Rudolph De Wet, and a farm employee William Musora are currently in custody after they were arrested for the murder of two Limpopo women earlier in the week. The three men are accused of killing Mariah Makgato, aged 47 and Lucia Ndlovu, who was 34 years old. Makgato, Ndlovu and her husband went to Limpopo farm where they were allegedly shot. Only the husband survived the incident.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the victims came to the farm on August 17, 2024, after they had heard that a Clover truck had dumped allegedly expired or soon to expired goods. The two deceased and a surviving victim trespassed into the farm to collect the goods. The NPA said Olivier and De Wet had planned to shoot any member of the community who trespassed on to the farm.

The three suspects allegedly dumped the two women’s bodies into the farm’s pig stalls. Preserve the farm Pooe said on Sunday that Nyhontso should engage with members of the justice cluster in Cabinet to “preserve the farm as a horrific crime scene and to pursue its expropriation”. “In addition, a motion will be raised in Parliament to support this initiative,” he added.