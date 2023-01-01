Limpopo police arrest alleged fraudster who duped woman out of R200k

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly duped a woman out of a large sum of cash. According to a media statement, police said the man approached the victim and allegedly told her that he had R2.5million but needed to clean the cash as some were stained with black dye.

“The suspect asked the victim to give him R200 000 in cash to purchase a special substance or chemical to wash away the black dye which was demonstrated to her with authentic money and she was assured to be paid R400000 in return,” police said. The woman reportedly made the withdrawal of R200 000 and gave it to the suspect with the hope to acquire more money. Police said the accused left the woman with the money which was put into a safe after he assured her that he would return. “The victim started to be suspicious about the arrangement and reported the matter to the police who immediately commenced with the investigations,” police explained.

Police set up a sting operation after the suspect contacted the woman again and asked for more money, this time R400 000. Picture: SAPS

“An intelligence driven operation was executed and the suspect was subsequently arrested at his rental residence in Mahlasedi Park after receiving the money from the victim. “He was arrested by members of the Provincial Trackng Team and arrested in Mahlesedi Park, outside Polokwane,” police said. The man is due in court soon.

