Limpopo police bust three men with R200,000 worth of dagga, during operation Vuthu Hawe

Police at Burgersfort in Limpopo have arrested three men after they were allegedly found in possession of dagga worth R200,000 during operation Vuthu Hawe. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police officers were conducting an operation from Thursday through to Friday at 8pm, when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

“The members on operation spotted a suspicious blue Toyota Corolla, with three occupants, including the driver, which they stopped and searched,” said Ledwaba. He said after stopping and searching the Toyota Corolla, the police found four bags of dagga, wrapped with masking tape, with an estimated street value of around R200,000. ‘“The three suspects, aged between 25 and 37, were immediately arrested for possession of dagga,” Ledwaba added.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest, and additionally praised the men and women in blue for their constant vigilance and dedication in carrying out their duties. Ledwaba added that the trio is scheduled to appear in the Burgersfort Magistrate's Court on Monday, July 8. In a similar event this week, Free State police officers arrested two men who were allegedly driving a bakkie full of dagga in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Provincial spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the suspects, aged 23 and 25, were arrested during a highway patrol operation on the N1. “While patrolling and conducting stop and search, Bloemfontein highway patrollers spotted a white Toyota Hilux bakkie with canopy with a GP registration heading towards Colesberg. “Police followed the vehicle and managed to safely stop it near a farm stall on the N1. Two males alighted from the bakkie to be searched and while searching and going through the vehicle, members found 12 compressed dagga packages sealed with brown cellotape worth an estimated R1.7 million,” said Kareli.