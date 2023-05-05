Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 5, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Limpopo police bust two foreign nationals with illicit cigarettes worth R500 000

Police in Musina bust two alleged smugglers of illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS Facebook

Police in Musina bust two alleged smugglers of illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS Facebook

Published 34m ago

Share

Cape Town - Police in Musina have arrested two foreign national men for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R500 000 at Bergview village on Thursday.

The two men, aged 31 and 32, were also charged with contravention of the Immigration Act .

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit received intelligence information about the storage of illicit cigarettes in Bergview, Musina.

“The information was operationalised in the early hours which led to the arrest of the two suspects in possession of about 1 500 boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R500 000.

“The two suspects appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court for possession of illicit cigarettes on Friday,’’ Ledwaba added.

More on this

Ledwaba said police investigations were continuing.

Acting provincial commissioner in Limpopo Major-General Jan Scheepers said he was pleased about the ongoing arrests being effected across the province in the fight against illegal trading of cigarettes.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSMagistrates CourtDrugsCrime and courts

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe