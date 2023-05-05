Limpopo police bust two foreign nationals with illicit cigarettes worth R500 000

Cape Town - Police in Musina have arrested two foreign national men for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R500 000 at Bergview village on Thursday.
The two men, aged 31 and 32, were also charged with contravention of the Immigration Act .
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit received intelligence information about the storage of illicit cigarettes in Bergview, Musina.
“The information was operationalised in the early hours which led to the arrest of the two suspects in possession of about 1 500 boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R500 000.
“The two suspects appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court for possession of illicit cigarettes on Friday,’’ Ledwaba added.
Ledwaba said police investigations were continuing.
Acting provincial commissioner in Limpopo Major-General Jan Scheepers said he was pleased about the ongoing arrests being effected across the province in the fight against illegal trading of cigarettes.
IOL