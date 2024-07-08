Limpopo police form special task team after troubling number of vehicles torched

Police in Limpopo are investigating a series of vehicle fires that have alarmed communities in the Moletlane area near Zebediela. Over the past six months, more than ten incidents have been reported where vehicles were suspected to have been deliberately set on fire, often at homes during the early morning.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Police Commissioner, has ordered a thorough investigation into these incidents. There appears to be a pattern suggesting deliberate actions by unknown individuals. Some of the fires also damaged parts of the homes they were parked near. The most recent incident happened in Mawaneng village early on Thursday, July 4th, where a Nissan Navara parked near a home was set on fire, damaging things inside the house.

Earlier incidents include an arson in May involving an Isuzu bakkie in Moletlane village, and in June, a Toyota Hilux bakkie was set alight in Matjatji village. To address these incidents, a Special Task Team has been set up to catch those responsible. Hadebe assured the community of the police's commitment to their safety and asked anyone with information to come forward.

"We are committed to protecting the inhabitants of this province and their property, and we urge anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation," said Hadebe. Police have opened cases of arson and damage to property and are investigating the reasons behind these actions. Anyone with information can contact the lead Investigating Officer Lieutenant Colonel Choene Makaleng at 082 565 8426 or Detective Warrant Officer Matsobane Maleka 082 759 5017 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, report anonymously using MySAPS App.