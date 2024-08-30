Limpopo police get tough on cross-border crimes, warn against lawlessness

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has issued a strong warning to communities in Vhembe over a potential shutdown at the Baobab Toll Plaza towards Musina. The warning follows reports of a planned protest by Niani Village residents in the Masisi policing area on Friday, August 30, said the police statement by Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The protest, as seen in a circulating poster on social media, is a response to rising incidents of vehicle thefts, hijackings and smuggling through the Beitbridge port entry. However, Hadebe has made it clear that lawlessness will not be tolerated in Vhembe district and particularly in Musina. Hadebe highlighted the progress made by the police in curbing cross-border crimes in the Vhembe district, especially in Musina, Masisi, Tshamutumbu and Muswodi.

From January 1 to August 19, the police have recovered 96 high-powered vehicles in Vhembe, intercepting 61 suspects before they could smuggle the vehicles out of the country. Musina SAPS recorded the highest recovery with 78 vehicles, followed by Masisi with 8, Tshamutumbu with 6 and Muswodi with 4. In addition, police efforts have led to the recovery of 15 firearms, particularly in Musina and the arrest of three suspects involved in stock theft in Musina, Masisi and Tshamutumbu.

Hadebe said the SAPS is working with several stakeholders, including the South African National Defence Force, Border Management Authority and local authorities, to develop and execute an operational plan to combat cross-border crimes. “We are satisfied with the work of our officers on the ground and the operational plan in place to combat cross-border crimes, though more work still needs to be done. “We are grateful for the unwavering support from our partners in our concerted efforts against crime,” she said.