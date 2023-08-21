Limpopo police launch manhunt after security guard allegedly shoots four family members, including his wife and a one-year-old child

The police have launched a manhunt after a security guard allegedly shot and killed his wife's cousin and sister-in-law, and wounded his estranged wife and a one-year-old child in Magatle, near Zebediela. According to police, the tragic incident took place on Saturday, August 19, at about 7pm in Makgophong village.

It is alleged that the couple was separated and the wife had moved back home after the two experienced marital problems. On the fateful day, the suspect apparently called his wife, and shortly after that, he went to her homestead in the same area. "Upon arrival, he found the victims inside the family motor vehicle about to leave when he opened fire on them. The suspect then fled the scene," said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

"The police and emergency medical services were alerted, and all the victims were transported to the local hospital. "Sadly, the wife's cousin and sister succumbed to the injuries, while she and a one-year-old child were in a critical condition," Ledwaba said. Ledwaba further added that the identities of the two deceased, aged 39 (cousin) and 29 (sister), will be released soon.

Ledwaba further confirmed that police have opened two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The motive for the incident is not yet known. The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said that they are deeply concerned about these incidents of domestic violence in the province, especially during this month when women are celebrated and we expect them to be loved and protected. Instead, they are still being violently attacked and killed, mostly by people close to them. “We can reassure the public that every effort will be made to bring the suspect responsible to justice. Efforts are already under way to investigate the matter,” Hadebe said.