Limpopo police nab five men accused of terrorising and robbing villagers

Police in Limpopo have arrested five male suspects, aged between 24 and 36, accused of terrorising Lusaka village with violent crimes, including assault and robbery. The suspects will appear in court on Monday, January 13.

The first incident took place at a local tavern, where an altercation erupted between the suspects and the victim. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said that the victim was assaulted with different objects such as a knife and an iron bar, and the suspects left the scene afterward. The injured individual was rushed to the nearest hospital with multiple injuries.

Another incident occurred on Sunday, December 8, 2024, involving the same suspects. This time, a 34-year-old man was attacked while on his way home from work. The group allegedly assaulted him with a bottle before robbing him of his cellphone and cash. “The victim managed to identify those five suspects,” said Thakeng, aiding police in their swift arrests between January 1 and 3. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the officers involved for working around the clock to arrest the suspects.