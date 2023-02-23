Limpopo police officers, who demanded R15k bribe for a non-existent case, denied bail

Takalani Carlos Mokwena and Masiakwala Masilo David, both attached to Sekgosese police station, face charges of corruption.

Durban - Two Limpopo police officers, who allegedly demanded a bribe from a man, will remain behind bars

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “They allegedly demanded a bribe of R15 000 from a complainant, under the pretence that there was a case that was opened against him by his girlfriend.

“The complainant gave them R10 000 and… (they) then demanded the outstanding amount of R5 000.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said the complainant reported the matter to the police. A trap was set. The policemen were arrested and R1 000 was found on them.