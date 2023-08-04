Limpopo police pounce on suspected drug syndicate member for allegedly selling heroin to school pupils

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 42-year-old man believed to be a member of a drug syndicate operating in Mabokelele village, in Moletjie under the Seshego policing area. The suspect will appear today before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of dealing and possession of drugs.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling drugs to local school learners. The police received information about the drug-dealing activities targeting students and acted quickly, leading to the suspect’s arrest during a disruptive operation. During the search, the police found the man to be in possession of 9.82 grams of heroin, packed in 50 sachets with an estimated street value of R5,000.

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has praised the team for their dedication to eradicating drugs in the province, and police investigations continue. This arrest follows a similar incident in February when two foreign nationals were apprehended in Limpopo for selling drugs to students around the Flora Park Dam. A sting operation led to the seizure of 500 balls of heroin with an estimated value of R20,000, concealed inside a vehicle's dashboard.