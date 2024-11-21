Limpopo police seize illegal explosives worth R2 million, two arrested

The suspects, foreign nationals aged 35 and 37, were stopped on the N1 South near Makhado by members of the Vhembe Flying Squad, according to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, a police spokesperson.

Limpopo police arrested two men on Tuesday, 19 November, for possession of illegal explosives valued at R2 million in the Makhado policing area, Vhembe District.

“Members of the Vhembe Flying Squad conducted a tactical stop-and-search operation on a vehicle travelling along the N1 South, a few kilometres outside Makhado town, heading towards Polokwane. They discovered four bags in the boot containing Super Power 90 Gel Tubes,” said Ledwaba.

The driver and passenger were arrested, and the Explosives Unit was called to the scene. Officials confirmed the substances to be commercial explosives. The vehicle was confiscated for further investigation.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner, commended the officers for intercepting the explosives, which she said could have been used in violent crimes. She emphasised that such operations are vital to addressing the risks posed by illegal explosives.