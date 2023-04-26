Limpopo police sergeant and her husband in court for kidnapping and robbery over sale of dagga

Durban – A 45-year-old police sergeant, her husband and a friend appeared in court this week on various charges including kidnapping and robbery. Moseki Mokgaetji, a sergeant in the SAPS, her husband Banele Gama, 28, and Makutu Mdutuz, also 28, appeared in the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, it is alleged Gama hired a man who stays in Modimolle, to sell dagga on his behalf. “It is further reported that on April 8, the suspects had a heated argument with the man which resulted in him being assaulted and robbed of his cash money. “According to reports, the suspects and the victim had an argument over the share of cash money for the dagga which was supposedly sold by the victim resulting in him being assaulted and kidnapped for failing to hand over the money to the bosses.”

Ledwaba said during the altercation it is alleged the wife who is a police sergeant, arrived on the scene. “The wife arrived at the RDP house in Modimolle driving her private motor vehicle and dressed in full SAPS uniform. “While in possession of petrol she allegedly threatened to burn, or shoot the victim with a firearm.”

Ledwaba said the suspects allegedly took the victim to a RDP house in Mookgophong at Extension 8 where they allegedly locked him up against his will. “The victim however managed to sneak out and reported the matter to police.” The trio face charges of kidnapping, pointing of a firearm, assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm, and robbery.

Ledwaba said the police officer was released on a warning and the matter reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). The husband and his friend were remanded in police custody. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Limpopo Major-General Jan Scheepers said: “These arrests will serve as a good example that no one is above the law.”