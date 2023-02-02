Limpopo police woman arrested over viral sex video with underage son to spend weekend behind bars

The case against a police woman who allegedly filmed herself having sex with her underage son has been postponed to Thursday next week. This means the woman officer, who cannot be named or her image shared to protect the identity of her son, will spend the weekend and the next seven days behind bars.

The suspect appeared in the Siyabushwa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the Limpopo-based officer is being detained at the Dennilton SAPS holding cells until her next appearance. “The postponement will allow the accused officer an opportunity to further consult with her legal representative,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

The woman has been charged with rape of a minor with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornographic material and sexual grooming of a child. The boy was believed to be around 10 years old at the time. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said after becoming aware of the video, the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit was tasked with investigating the incident. Mojapelo added that the child was taken to a place of safety.

