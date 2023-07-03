Limpopo pub owner shot dead as gunmen randomly shoot at patrons

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered an immediate manhunt for unknown assailants who allegedly shot and killed a 41-year-old pub owner in Makhado. The gruesome murder happened on Saturday, at around midnight.

“Police were informed about a shooting incident along 74 Krogh and Kwa Dollar streets and quickly rushed to the area and on arrival found a lifeless body of the 41-year-old man,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “Further observations revealed that the deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body,” he said. Preliminary police investigations indicated that two unknown men entered the premises armed with firearms and randomly started shooting at patrons.

“During the ordeal, five victims sustained injuries due to gunshots of the stray bullets, but a 41-year-old victim died on the scene. “It is further believed that the suspects fled the crime scene driving in a white Volkswagen Polo and silver-grey Mercedes-Benz motor vehicles with unknown registration numbers,” said Ledwaba. The motive of the shooting was unknown.

Police have opened murder and attempted murder cases and anyone with information that can assist with the investigations is encouraged to contact the police, he said. Last month, two people were killed and six others injured during another shooting incident in a tavern at Malamulele. “It is alleged that, plus or minus, eight unknown males came to the tavern and without any warning … they started to shoot randomly.