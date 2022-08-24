Limpopo rapist gets eight life sentences and 100 years in jail for rape

Rustenburg - A 29-year-old Limpopo rapist was sentenced to eight life sentences and an additional 100 years in prison for rape at the Limpopo High Court sitting in Thohoyandou. Ndivhuwo Tshisikhawe, 29, was sentenced for two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of kidnapping, and eight counts of rape including that of a minor girl aged 13.

“The court heard that between March 2015 and July 2017, the accused was terrorising, Lwamondo, Duthuni, Tshisaulu and Mvelaphanda villages,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. She said Tshisikhawe would enter the homestead of the victims, threaten the victims with a knife, and rob them of money amounting to R1 400, bank cards and cellphones. “After the arrest, Tshisikhawe escaped from lawful custody on July 19, 2017 and was arrested after three weeks. The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences, and he further told the court that he had nothing to say.

“During the aggravation of the sentence, State advocate Nduvheni Mulangaphuma told the court that Tshisikhawe was a heartless person who was raping young women and minor children. He further argued that the offences are prevalent in these jurisdictions. He concluded by pleading with the court to impose a life sentence.” Malabi-Dzhangi said that during sentencing, Judge Nare Frans Kgomo said that the accused showed that he was heartless and had no respect for women. “He further said that the court was duty bound to protect women and children, sending a clear message that this type of offence cannot be tolerated and that the accused should be punished for these horrible deeds. The court will show no mercy.”

