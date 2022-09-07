Limpopo rapist gets life for raping underage girls

Rustenburg - A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on four counts of rape in Limpopo, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday. Vutomi Jafta Makamu was sentenced in the Limpopo High Court sitting in Thohoyandou.

“The court heard that between 2012 and 2018, in Xikundu village, under Collins Chabane municipality, the accused threatened four victims (aged 11 to 15 years), with a knife and dragged them into the bushes and raped them. The other victim was carrying firewood when the accused forced himself on her,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, NPA spokesperson in the Limpopo division. “The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences and was found guilty as charged,” she said. She said State advocate Nnyambeni Nekhambele told the court that Makamu was a heartless person who was raping minor girls.

“He further argued that the offences are prevalent in this jurisdiction. He concluded by pleading with the court to impose a life sentence,” she said. “During sentencing, Judge Nare Frans Kgomo said that the accused showed that he is heartless, and has no respect for women and children. “He further said the court is duty-bound to protect women and children. This would send a strong message that this type of offence cannot be tolerated, and the accused should be punished for these horrible deeds.”

