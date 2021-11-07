Limpopo rapist gets life in jail for raping and slapping minor

Pretoria – A 33-year-old Limpopo man, December Makhura, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 rape of a minor who was 10 at the time. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Friday the Mankweng Regional Court sentenced Makhura, who is from Mankweng, to life imprisonment despite his denials.

“The victim told the court that in February 2016 during the day, she was playing in the street when the accused dragged her into the bushes and raped her. She knew him very well as he was staying in the same village,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “He then hit her with an open hand and told her to go home after the incident. She reported to her teacher after a few days because she was feeling pains in her private parts and the matter was reported to the police.” In court, Makhura pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

“The State, represented by advocate Makgomothi Masehela, had to prove the case, to link the accused person to the offence. The J88 [medical form] was handed in to corroborate the evidence of the forensic nurse who testified about the injuries the complainant sustained throughout her ordeal,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. The victim impact statements of the complainant and her mother were also handed in during sentencing. Malabi-Dzhangi said the documents were prepared by the court preparation officer, Dikeledi Leseka. “During the trial, the victim, who is now 16 years old, told the court that she was stigmatised by the community after the incident which led to her failing a grade two times. She was teased by old men who told her she should sleep with them, too. She became argumentative and experienced nightmares about the accused,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Her mother testified that she spent sleepless nights as her daughter cried a lot after the incident and failed her grades at school. “She [the abused minor] became absent-minded and sought counselling services from the Thuthuzela Care Centre, where social workers and psychologists helped her quite a lot, as her performance also improved at school,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “There was no DNA to link the accused to the offence as it was reported late and the complainant was 10 years old during the commission of the offence. She had difficulties recalling the intricate details of the case due to her age. Her testimony had to be led through the assistance of an intermediary, Granny Lemekwane.”