Limpopo rapist sentenced to three life terms raping minors

A Limpopo rapist has been sentenced to three life terms of imprisonment in the Tzaneen Regional Court. Mampuru Clement Mamphoku, 37, was convicted of raping two girls aged 12 and 13 in separate incidents in Modjadjiskloof outside Tzaneen.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the first incident occurred on May 15, 2016. At about 5.45 pm, Mamphoku broke into a house shortly after the owner left to collect some food at her mother's house in the same neighbourhood. He found the 12-year-old victim, who is mentally and physically handicapped sitting on the floor and carried her to the bedroom where he raped her.

When the victim's mother returned she found the child naked on top of the bed as she was unable to move on her own. That's when the child narrated the ordeal and the police were immediately alerted. A case of rape was opened. In the second incident, Mamphoku used a similar modus operandi and broke into another house on July 30, 2019, at 9.30pm and entered the room where the 13-year-old girl was sleeping with her siblings. His face was covered and he started to strangle the girl with his hands and demanded to know where her grandmother kept the money.

He dragged the girl to the kitchen where Mamphoku raped her. Ledwaba said Mamphoku further threatened to cut the girl’s throat with lawn scissors if she screamed and ordered her to follow him when he left the house. On the way out, the girl tried to escape but Mamphoku managed to catch her and raped her again under a tree.

Both cases were investigated by Detective Sergeant Khethate Enock Kgatla of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit in Tzaneen. “The accused was subsequently arrested after he was positively linked to both incidents through DNA evidence. His bail application was successfully opposed until the case was trialled at Tzaneen Regional Court whereby he was found guilty on all the charges,” Ledwaba said. Mamphoku was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of the 12-year-old girl and five years imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to commit an offence.

The court further sentenced him to life imprisonment for each count of rape of the 13-year-old girl and eight years imprisonment for abduction. "The good conviction is a result of collective efforts of the Tzaneen FCS and diligent work done by the investigating officer Sergeant Khethathe Enock. "We hope this sentence will serve as a stern warning to would-be offenders and help us put an end to violence against women and children,” said Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.