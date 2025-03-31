Limpopo rapists sentenced after raping young women in separate incidents

In a strong stance against gender-based violence, the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo has found two men guilty of raping young women in separate incidents that occurred in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Both convictions mark a critical step in the pursuit of justice for the victims and a win for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in their tireless fight against sexual violence.

In the first case, a 29-year-old man, whose identity is protected due to his relation to the victim, was convicted of raping a minor in two separate incidents. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, said that the abuse took place on May 4, 2022, and again on February 21, 2023. The perpetrator entered the girl’s room while she was home, closed the door, and raped her. In a disturbing attempt to silence her, he gave the child R50 after the assault.

He later continued to visit the victim’s home under the pretense of familial interaction, while allegedly making it clear he intended to repeat the crime. The matter was eventually reported to her mother and escalated to the authorities. “After a thorough investigation, it was confirmed that she was raped,” said Thakeng. The suspect was arrested and remanded in custody until he was found guilty on March 26, 2025.

He was sentenced to eight years of direct imprisonment. In the second case, 24-year-old Abel Thato Magobja was convicted of raping a 20-year-old woman. The incident occurred on the night of March 19, 2022. "The victim was outside the tavern when the accused approached and grabbed her. He forcefully dragged her to his place. On their arrival at his place, she was assaulted and raped. The victim managed to escape through the window while the accused was asleep," said Thakeng.

The case was reported to the Bela-Bela police and later transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offenses Unit. Warrant Officer Rachoene Edward led the investigation, ensuring a solid case was built against the accused. Magobja was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on March 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, also extended gratitude to the officers for their tireless work, stating that their efforts were instrumental in ensuring justice for the victims and safety for the broader community.