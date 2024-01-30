Limpopo residents allegedly defrauded R250,000 from a cash loan business, remanded in custody

Eight alleged fraudsters have appeared before the Makhado Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud after a cash loan business lost R250,000. Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa identified the eight as Loba Mathonsi, 52; Shogole Ramaisile, 48; Johanna Ramodike, 40; Winnie Molala, 39; Raesibe Masopogo, 38; Merriam Kekana, 54; Oniky Morema, 39; and Refiloe Ramokolo, 28.

“Between June and September 2019, the accused allegedly used fraudulent bank statements and Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) letters to apply for personal loans at one of the cash loan (lenders) in Makhado. “After the applications were processed and approved, the applicants were paid over R250,000,” said Mmuroa. Eight Limpopo residents appeared before the Makhado Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud after a cash loan business was defrauded of more than R250,000. File Picture: Damaris Helwig / Independent Newspapers “The management of the cash loan (business) discovered the shenanigans and reported the matter to Makhado police. The case of fraud was subsequently opened and transferred to the Polokwane-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation for further probe.”

Hawks’ investigations established that the accused people were recruited by an outstanding suspect who is believed to be the mastermind behind the scheme. “After the case was thoroughly investigated in consultation with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the warrants to arrest the suspects were applied for and authorised. Between January 28 and 29, 2024, the accused were successfully traced and arrested in different areas around Lebowakgomo,” said Mmuroa. When the eight appeared before the Makhado Magistrate’s Court, they were remanded in custody until Monday for bail applications.

“The Hawks are still searching for the outstanding suspects, including the suspected mastermind,” said Mmuroa. Last year, IOL reported that Hawks in Limpopo arrested 15 suspects, aged between 28 and 58, in connection with disability grant fraud at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). At the time, spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, Matimba Maluleke, said a medical doctor allegedly connived with a Sassa official to enable people who were not disabled to get disability grants.