Limpopo school suffers R150,000 damage as armed robbers attack security guard and steal safes

Police in Musina have launched an intensive manhunt following a burglary at Makushu Primary School, which caused damage estimated at around R150,000. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, at around 3am.

“The police are actively pursuing all leads to apprehend the suspects involved. “According to preliminary investigations, three African males armed with firearms accosted the security officer on duty and tied him up with a wire and shoe laces,” said Ledwaba. The thugs gained access to the main office of the school by breaking the door and proceeded to ransack the building, in search of valuable items.

“They then took two safes, one mounted on the wall. The two safes were later found dumped in the school yard after the suspects failed to open them. “The estimated value of the damage is at R150,000,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe vowed that police in the province will work diligently to trace the robbers.

“The safety and security of our community's educational institutions are of utmost importance to the SAPS and we are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for this brazen act. “Our dedicated team of detectives is actively following up on leads, gathering all the evidence. “We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist us in our investigation. No detail is too insignificant, and even the smallest piece of information may prove crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspects,” she said.

Hadebe assured community members that all information provided to the police will be handled with “utmost” confidentiality. “They may contact the police on Crime Stop number 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Hadebe said police investigations around the incident are continuing.

