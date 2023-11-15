Limpopo serial rapist sentenced to two life terms, plus 17 years

A serial rapist from Limpopo has been sentenced to two life terms, plus 17 years imprisonment in the Nkowa-Nkowa Regional Court. Tumelo Doctor Malatji, 37, was convicted on three counts of rape, kidnapping, and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incidents took place between 2014 and 2015 within the Bolobedu area. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said Malatji’s modus operandi was targeting his victims leaving taverns, accosting them and forcing them to secluded areas at knifepoint where he raped them. The court heard one of the victims was 15-years-old when the rape took place on Christmas Day. She had been in the company of her friends and on her way home, she came across Malatji who assaulted her and forcefully took her to the river where he raped her more than once.

He threatened her with a knife and told her not to tell anyone. At the time of his crime, Malatjie was unknown to the victim and the community. During the trial, he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and claimed he had consent from all his victims.

State Prosecutor Mpho Mehlape led the testimonies of the victims and medical reports indicating injuries sustained. The evidence was also supported by positive DNA results. In their victim impact statements, the victims expressed their trauma and humiliation they suffered as a result of the crimes.