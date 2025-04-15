Limpopo shop owner arrested for showing pornographic video to children

Police at Nebo, under the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo, have arrested a 24-year-old foreign national in relation to a sexual assault charge committed Phokoane village. The gruesome incident happened on Saturday afternoon, according to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is alleged that four minor boys aged between nine and 13 went to a spaza shop of a 24-year-old male suspect to purchase some goodies when he allegedly attempted to sexually assault them and later offered to buy them food,” said Ledwaba. “The minor victims declined, but the suspect took out a cellphone and displayed a pornographic video to them. One of the minor victims managed to rush home and informed his relatives about the ongoing incident, which was immediately reported to the local police.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Police officers responded swiftly and rushed to the business premises where they found a 24-year-old man who was immediately placed under arrest.

The mobile phone allegedly used by the 24-year-old man was confiscated by police as part of the ongoing investigation. Police said the 24-year-old man faces charges of sexual assault. IOL has previously reported about a Free State rapist who was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment by the Excelsior Regional Court.

The 60-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity of the child who is still a minor and to prevent secondary trauma to the victim. At the time, provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the rapist uncle was outed when he mistakenly sent a video of him and the then 10-year-old girl to the child’s uncle. Kareli said on April 17, 2021, the girl’s uncle was at home when he received a message from a family member, together with some music videos.