Limpopo stepfather arrested for murdering one-year-old girl while assaulting her mom

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of assault and murder for allegedly killing his one-year-old stepdaughter and assaulting her mother, Limpopo police said. Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the horrific incident happened on Sunday in Tubatse, in Limpopo.

“It is reported that the police received a complaint from Bothashoek village, outside Burgersfort in Sekhukhune District on Sunday, July, 9, about the suspected assault of a minor by her stepfather,” said Ledwaba. “Upon arrival of the police at the scene of crime, it is reported that a one-year-old girl was found lying on a sofa unconscious without pulses.” The deceased baby had some bruises on her face. She was certified dead on the scene by paramedics.

“It is alleged that the suspect, a stepfather, assaulted the victim (the toddler) in the absence of the mother with an unknown object,” Ledwaba said. “It is reported that the 28-year-old mother left the deceased with her three-year-old sister at about 6pm to search for the boyfriend at a tavern in Praktiseer.” A Limpopo man will today appear in court after he allegedly murdered a one-year-old girl. File Picture: According to police information, it alleged that the stepfather returned back home before the children’s mother returned.

He allegedly assaulted the little girl. “It is reported that the girlfriend also returned back home at about 8.45pm. On her arrival the suspect allegedly accused her of stalking him, and ultimately assaulted her in the presence of their neighbours,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident.