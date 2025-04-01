Limpopo teacher, aged 58, arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old learner

A 58-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old learner in the Capricorn district of Limpopo. On Monday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo have been directed to mobilise maximum resources to track and apprehend the 58-year-old teacher who allegedly raped the 13-year-old girl.

Police said the abused learner was taken to her mother by another teacher. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the teacher was arrested on Monday. “The suspect has been arrested following an extensive investigation by the detectives from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit. Preliminary investigation reveals that the 13-year-old female learner was allegedly raped several times since November 2024 until March 2025,” said Mashaba.

The teacher is expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of rape. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the teacher. “We will do everything to ensure that justice prevails for our young girl. We will never allow anyone to molest children under our watch. Our specialised FCS unit will ensure that we have a watertight case to ensure that justice prevails in this matter,” said Hadebe.