Limpopo teacher arrested for R7000 TERS fraud

Durban - A 30-year-old Limpopo teacher, alleged to have defrauded the Department of Labour for R7000, was arrested by the Hawks on Monday. Maropeng Justin Mashala made his first appearance in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and was released on free bail.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mashala is a professional teacher employed by the Department of Education in Limpopo. According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, it is alleged Mashala had applied for Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) from the Department of Employment and Labour. “It is further alleged that the accused used fake particulars to apply for it, and as a result, the department suffered a loss of R7 098-00.”

More on this The number of teachers undergoing criminal checks has grown by 254% since 2019, survey finds

Maluleke said the matter was initially investigated by the Special Investigating Unit and later referred to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. The matter was adjourned to February 22 for further investigations. According to a survey by TPN Credit Bureau, 3.6% of teachers have a criminal record, and more than two-thirds failed to declare their previous convictions.

Story continues below Advertisement

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was concerned that some of its employees had criminal records, and it was particularly worrisome that their criminal records had not been declared, according to The Saturday Star. “The sector has been working to tighten the vetting processes for teachers entering the profession, but also introduced new conditions of employment to ban for life educators involved in offences related to gender-based violence, such as sexual assault.” IOL