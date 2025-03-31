Limpopo teacher on the run after he allegedly raped 13-year-old learner multiple times

Police in Limpopo have been directed to mobilise maximum resources to track and apprehend a 58-year-old teacher who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl learner at a primary school in the Capricorn district. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the abused learner was taken to her mother by another teacher.

The teacher who accompanied the learner informed the mother of the ordeal on Thursday. "Preliminary investigation reveals that the 13-year-old female learner was allegedly raped several times since November 2024 until March 7, 2025," said Thakeng. A case of rape was then registered for further investigation by the police.

“The suspect drove off with his vehicle under the pretense that he was going to the police station. When he was contacted, he claimed he was in Hammanskraal, in Pretoria, and the cellphone was then switched off,” said Thakeng. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said the wanted teacher must be found and prosecuted. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. “This educator who allegedly raped the female learner must be tracked down and apprehended to face the full might of law. Children are supposed to be nurtured and given the necessary care by those entrusted with this responsibility, such as educators, guardians and parents alike.

“No child is supposed to be subjected to such inhumane acts,” said Hadebe. Anyone with information that can lead to the tracking and arrest of the teacher has been urged to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Martin Thema on 082 451 7155, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or alternatively use the My SAPS App anonymously. Earlier on Monday, IOL reported that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the SAPS have sought to reassure the public that they are handling the rape of a 7-year-old child, Cwecwe, at Bergview College, in the Eastern Cape with the utmost seriousness and priority after a public outcry.