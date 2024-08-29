Limpopo teen in court for sexual assault, rape of two Grade R pupils

A Limpopo teenage boy has appeared in court over allegations that he raped two Grade R girls. Police said the Grade 11 pupil appeared in the Polokwane Children's Court this week on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the rape took place in two separate incidents. “The first victim, a six-year-old girl in Grade R, was raped by the accused at one of the Christian schools outside Polokwane in Dalmada.” This incident took place on August 7, inside one of the teacher's vehicle who was transporting both the victim and the accused to their homes.

“In the second incident, a six-year-old grade R victim met with the same accused, who asked her to touch his private parts while she was going to drink water at the school.” Ledwaba said both the victims reported the matter to their parents, who later reported to the school. “The accused was arrested on August 24, a day after both cases were opened.”

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, a foreign national, was staying with his adopted mother, who is also a teacher at the school. “He was then detained at Polokwane Juvenile Centre until his first appearance.” The case was postponed to September 10, for further investigations.