Limpopo teen missing during consultation at a traditional healer

Rustenburg -- A teenage boy went missing during a consultation at a traditional healer at Fondwe in Limpopo over a month ago. Monare Matome Zeeyard, 17 of Seshego went missing on October 5 at Fondwe village in Siloam policing area.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police and his family made efforts to locate him at his relatives and surrounding areas with no success. "He is, reportedly, mentally challenged. He disappeared during a consultation at a traditional healer in Fondwe village. He was last seen wearing black trousers and jersey at the time of his disappearance," police spokesperson, Sgt Monatse Mamabolo, said in a statement. "Anyone with information can contact the Investigating Officer, Det-Sgt Sinyosi on 083 988-9774 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. Information can also be shared via My SAPSApp."

In North West, police said Israel Malakia Tsheole Ntshwele, 58, of Sekama Section in Phatsima, near Sun City is missing. He was last seen 21 years ago in Fourways, north of Johannesburg. "He was last seen in 2001 by a cousin on his way to work, which is situated in Fourways, Johannesburg. In 2010 he spoke to his niece telephonically. Israel has a heart-shaped face with thin lips and flat ears. "Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer, Det-Const Benjamin Molepolle of Sun City Detectives on the following number 063 144-5852. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the My SAPS App," North West provincial police spokesperson, Capt Aafje Botma, said in a statement.

Story continues below Advertisement