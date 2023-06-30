A 19-year-old man has appeared before the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court where he faced charges of money laundering after he was allegedly found with R1.6 million in his home. Limpopo spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said the 19-year-old Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli had the piles of money packed in different plastic bags when he was arrested.

“The Hawks received information about suspicious illegal activities at a certain house in Vuwani. After conducting a preliminary investigation, a search warrant was applied for,” Mmuroa narrated. “The search and seizure operation led by Thohoyandou-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation assisted by serious corruption crime investigation, tactical response team (TRT), local criminal record centre (LCRC) and Vuwani crime prevention members was conducted on June 27,” Mmuroa said. When the team arrived at the identified house, they found Thivhilaeli at the premises.

“The search warrant was presented and the team started searching the house. The team recovered three plastics containing cash amounting to over R1.6 million. The suspect was immediately arrested and the recovered money was seized by the Hawks,” said Mmuroa. The case against Thivhilaeli was postponed to July 7 for bail application. Meanwhile, the Hawks in Limpopo said investigations are continuing.

Last month, a 22-year-old Limpopo woman was sentenced to pay R10,000 or spend two years in jail after she used fraudulent documents to buy a Hyundai Atos. At the time, spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the Hyundai Atos valued at over R340,000 was financed by Wesbank last year. “Miranda Thandaza Lubisi was sentenced for fraud by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on May 12, 2023.

“On September 16, 2022, the accused visited a vehicle dealership in Tzaneen and showed interest in a Hyundai Atos valued at R346,122. The accused was assisted by the salesperson at the dealership to apply for vehicle finance that was later approved by the Wesbank,” Maluleke said. Maluleke said the vehicle was then delivered to Lubisi. “After a few months, the bank was audited and it was discovered that the accused used fraudulent documents to apply for vehicle finance. The case of fraud was opened at Tzaneen police station and transferred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation (unit) for further handling,” he said.