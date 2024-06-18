Limpopo woman, 79, assaulted at her home, found naked before she died in hospital

Police at Lebowakgomo, in the Capricorn District of Limpopo, have launched manhunt for assailants who attacked and assaulted an elderly woman, aged 79. The attacked woman later died in hospital.

The incident occurred at Lebowakgomo in the early hours of Monday, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “It is alleged that police were summoned to the local hospital, at around 7.30am, after an elderly woman was brought to the hospital by her neighbour. She was allegedly found lying naked outside her house,” said Ledwaba. The battered 79-year-old woman had head injuries and bruises on her body.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she unfortunately succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment,” said Ledwaba. Police said the deceased woman’s identity is currently being withheld, pending further investigations. A case of murder has been registered by police.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact investigating officer, Sergeant Thabo Manthosi on 072 069 0205, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Police investigations are continuing. A Limpopo woman, aged 79, died after she was severely assaulted and left naked at her home. File Picture: SAPS Last week, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had launched a manhunt after an elderly couple, aged 85 and 79, was attacked during a robbery on a farm outside Tzaneen.

“According to (police) information, the couple, aged 85 and 79, respectively were allegedly attacked and firearms stolen on the farm in the Tzaneen policing area on Saturday, June 8, at about 8.30pm.” Police reports indicate that the elderly couple were at home when unknown assailants, armed with pangas broke the windows of the house and gained entry. “The suspects threatened the victims and demanded money and firearms. They tied the couple with shoe laces and assaulted them. They then robbed them of five firearms with ammunition, including rifles and other items,” said Ledwaba.

The assailants then fled the scene on foot. Police were notified of the crime, and a case of house robbery was opened. “A joint search operation was immediately activated to track down the suspects. The team followed the tracks of the suspects, but the suspects noticed them, and jumped off a fence,” Ledwaba said at the time.