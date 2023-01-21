Limpopo woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death, chopping her body with an axe

Pretoria - Police in Moletlane, near Zebediela, have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the murder happened on Wednesday, at Ga-Mogotlane village.

The murder suspect, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested on Friday, after being on the run. “Police were called to the scene of domestic violence and on their arrival, they found a female victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. “The victim who was identified as Lerato Mphahlele, aged 36, was certified dead on the scene. A case of murder was opened and preliminarily investigation revealed that the victim got into a heated argument with her twin sister who then fetched a knife and stabbed her several times,” Mojapelo narrated.

The enraged twin further chopped her sister, using an axe, before she fled the scene. “She was tracked down and arrested on Friday, while hiding at her boyfriend's house in the nearby village,” said Mojapelo. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the incident is very disturbing and unfortunate.

“The incident is very disturbing and unfortunate, especially the brutal manner in which the suspect attacked her own sister,” said Hadebe. “We appeal to community members to find amicable ways of approaching domestic related challenges instead of resorting to violence.” The arrested woman will on Monday appear before the Moletlane Periodical Court, facing a charge of murder.

Last year, police in Limpopo arrested a 31-year-old woman, alongside her elder sister and their two sons, following the death of her 12-year-old daughter who had been severely assaulted. At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 12-year-old girl was murdered at Mapayeni village, under the Giyani policing area. “The suspects were arrested after a further probe into the matter revealed that the child succumbed to her injuries after she was assaulted on Wednesday 7 December 2022. This after she allegedly went out and failed to return home,” said Ledwaba.

“The mother reportedly called her elder sister, aged 37, who resides in the same village to accompany her to look for the child and they were joined by their two teenage boys, both aged 15. “The child was then located and taken home. Upon arrival, the suspects allegedly assaulted the girl and thereafter instructed her to bath and locked her inside the room,” he said. The following day, the mother called police and informed them that she was surprised to find her 12-year-old daughter dead inside her room.