Limpopo woman arrested with 3 illegal firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition

Durban - A Limpopo woman has been arrested after police found illegal firearms and ammunition at her home in the Nancefield location in Musina. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said members of the Beitbridge Task Team recovered three unlicensed firearms and 101 rounds of ammunition.

“The members were performing patrol duties when they received information about the illegal activities and existence of illegal firearms at a certain house in Nancefield location. “The members pounced on the house at around 9pm on Thursday and proceeded to the back room. “Upon searching the room, they found three unlicensed firearms, one silencer, as well as 101 rounds of ammunition. The female suspect was immediately arrested,” he said.

Ledwaba said the recovered firearms will be subjected to a ballistic test to determine whether they can be linked to other serious crimes committed. “The suspect is also believed to have been harbouring a wanted suspect, however, a police probe into the matter is under way with the possibility to trace other suspects,” Ledwaba said. Police said the suspect’s age is not yet known.

“She will appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court in due course facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” he said. In another incident, in Rustenburg last month, a mother and her son were arrested by the Hawks for allegedly lending a drug dealer a firearm as a form of payment. They were charged for contravening the provisions of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000.