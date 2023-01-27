Limpopo woman charged for allegedly stabbing lover to death

Durban: A 24-year-old woman has appeared in court after allegedly stabbing her lover to death during a quarrel at the weekend. Emmy Serumula appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on a charge of murder. The case was postponed until September 19 for bail application.

The spokesperson for the SAPS in Polokwane, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said Serumula and her boyfriend, Charles Kamogelo, aged 24, had got into an argument in Marapong on Saturday night. Serumula allegedly stabbed Kamagelo with a sharp object. He was later taken to a medical facility where he died. "The police were summoned to the Marapong Health Care Centre after a man had been brought to the centre. He had been fatally stabbed. A case of murder was then opened and policing commenced with investigations," Ledwaba said.

The accused was later traced by police officers and arrested. Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said no one would be spared or treated with leniency when it came to gender-based violence. "As the police, we take a firm stance against any form of violent acts and those who are involved will be dealt harshly," she said.

