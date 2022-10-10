Limpopo woman stabbed to death, after court releases her on free bail for assault

Rustenburg - A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, soon after she was released on free bail for assaulting him. According to Limpopo police, Zindle Mokoena, 21, was released on warning on Friday, following her arrest on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

She allegedly assaulted her 45-year-old boyfriend and seriously injured him in Monsterlus village outside Sekhukhune. "The victim was arrested on charges of assault GBH [assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm ] after the couple allegedly had an altercation at the man's house. The woman ended up stabbing the boyfriend with a sharp object.," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said the woman was arrested on Thursday, and appeared in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Friday, where she was released on free bail.

"The victim thereafter went to the local tavern and her boyfriend whom she had assaulted, arrived at the tavern at about 7.45pm and dragged her to his house which is next to the tavern. Upon arrival, he stabbed her several times, killing her instantly. "The suspect was arrested on the scene after police were notified. Police have opened a case of murder. He is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident and called for harsh consequences against the man who should have never taken the law into his hands. IOL

Story continues below Advertisement