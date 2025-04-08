Limpopo's 180km/h speedsters: Two drivers face court as Easter travel approaches

Two separate incidents along the N1 in Limpopo resulted in the arrests of a Volkswagen Polo driver and a Volkswagen GTI driver for speeding. The incidents are a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations, especially as the Easter long weekend approaches.

The newest speedster was arrested Monday on the N1 for excessive speeding. The VW Polo driver, aged 36, was arrested by traffic law enforcement officers on the N1 freeway near Bela-Bela in the Waterberg District. The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said: “The driver of a blue Volkswagen Polo was travelling at 185km/h in a 120km/h zone.”

The department said the driver will appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court soon. “This incident serves as a reminder to all drivers of the consequences of disregarding speed limits. Reckless driving will not be tolerated, particularly as we approach the high travel period over the Easter long weekend,” the department said. “Slow down and arrive alive.”

Meanwhile, last week, the same department reported that a reckless driver was arrested for clocking 182km/h on the N1. “The driver, behind the wheel of a maroon Volkswagen Golf, was caught travelling at a staggering 182km/h in a designated 120km/h zone,” the department said. “The accused was granted R1 000 bail and is scheduled to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court soon.”