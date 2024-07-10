Limpopo’s most wanted: Manhunt for Zimbabwean man who escaped from police custody, accused of many violent crimes

Detectives in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt, seeking to arrest their “most wanted suspect”, Lovemore Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national believed to be around 35-years-old. Musoyi is wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases which include murder; attempted murder; armed robberies; house robberies; business robberies; kidnapping; assaults; stock theft; and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The crimes were committed in areas including Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton, and Rakgoadi policing area in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo. “One of the recent incidents involving Musoyi occurred on June 20, at approximately 7.45pm, where he and accomplices carried out a brazen business robbery at a tuck shop in Mafisheng village,” said Ledwaba. “During the robbery, Musoyi viciously attacked a male victim, whom he accused of betrayal, and proceeded to assault him with an axe.”

The criminals then looted the shop, stealing both money and soft drinks before fleeing the scene. "In a separate incident on January 1, 2023, Musoyi managed to escape from a police vehicle at Moutse Mall in Dennilton while en route to Witbank Correctional Services. This escape occurred alongside two other suspects, who were subsequently re-arrested," said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo are hunting for Lovemore Musoyi accused of numerous violent crimes, after he escaped from a police vehicle last year. Picture: SAPS "Furthermore, on February 2, 2024, Musoyi engaged in a violent altercation at his ex-girlfriend's residence, resulting in him shooting his ex-girlfriend's brother in the mouth before he fled the scene with a television set."

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered a team of investigators to intensify efforts to locate and apprehend Musoyi. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Community members is urged to provide any information that may lead to Musoyi’s arrest, to bring him to justice. “Anyone with information about the wanted suspect Lovemore Musoyi should contact Lieutenant Colonel Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use the My SAPS App,” the police appealed.