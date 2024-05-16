LIVE BLOG: George collapse — Emergency workers still searching for 19 people

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the building collapse site in George on Thursday morning.
Rescue efforts will enter day 10 today according to George Municipality with the search ongoing for 19 people.
A total of 81 people had been working at the construction site in Victoria Street when tragedy unfolded.
By Thursday morning, a total of 62 people have been rescued and recovered.
A total of 33 have lost their lives. The deceased persons comprise of 27 men and six women.
The municipality confirmed that 12 people were currently in hospital.
The municipality said that to date 47 victims have been linked to their families.
The Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde together with several National and Provincial Ministers are expected to join the President on his visit.
A media briefing will take place at 1pm.
The George Municipality said public who wished to donate drinking water, energy drinks, wine gums, or food to emergency services of site can deliver their items at (AGS) Soteria Church at 27 Victoria Street in George or contact the Gift of the Givers Mario Ferreira on 082 490 2752 and Herman Pienaar 082 829 6428.
