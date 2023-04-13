LIVE BLOG: Thabo Bester saga as it happens

Following the re-arrest of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his extradition back to South Africa, all eyes are now on the country’s most secure prison, Kgosi Mampuru II, where Bester will be housed. His accomplice and lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana is en route to Bloemfontein to face charges of aiding and abetting an escape, murder, violation of bodies, and fraud, for her role in breaking Bester out of Mangaung Prison run by multinational security firm G4S.

Meanwhile Parliament is grilling G4S top brass and the Ministers of Police, Justice and Correctional Services over the matter. It’s a truth stranger than fiction, and IOL will give you a blow-by-blow account as the story unfolds. It’s them! Bheki Cele says fingerprints prove Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s arrests Forensics confirm that the two people arrested in Tanzania and brought back to South Africa in the early hours of this morning are Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Read the full story here. LIVE FEED: Police, Correctional Services give update on Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s arrests Ministers Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola are giving an update following the arrests of fugitive Thabo Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Read the full story here. PICS: Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana back in South Africa amid heavy security A plane carrying the duo landed at Lanseria airport in Gauteng this morning, and the fugitives were quickly whisked away in separate vehicles.

Read the full story here. North West police have seized a white Porsche Cayenne vehicle believed to be owned by Thabo Bester’s girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Photo: Supplied Suspect who tampered with CCTV in Thabo Bester escape arrested as police seize Nandipha Magudumana’s Porsche

The suspect is believed to be a former Integritron employee, the company that was contracted by G4S to maintain the CCTV cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Read the full story here. Thabo Bester: 5 shocking revelations as MPs finally tackle G4S head-on over Facebook rapist escape