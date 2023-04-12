LIVE FEED: G4S appears before Parliament Portfolio Committee on Justice to answer for Thabo Bester’s escape

Durban - G4S is appearing before the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Justice to answer for Thabo Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year. The security company was due to present itself before the committee last week, however, they said they had to be officially summoned before appearing.

Although it is in recess, the committee has prioritised the matter in its fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to oversee the work of the executive. The committee’s session on this matter was postponed last week when G4S only sent a legal representative. So far, it has been revealed that Bester had an unauthorised cellphone and an authorised laptop in his cell.

Bester was re-arrested in Tanzania at the weekend. Minister of Police and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services have confirmed that Bester was arrested in Tanzania on Friday evening, along with his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a Mozambican national. Meanwhile, the case against two people who allegedly aided Bester in his escape, Senohe Ishmael Matsoara, 39, and Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, is due back in court next week. The pair made a brief appearance before Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi in court on Tuesday.