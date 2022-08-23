LIVE FEED: Godfrey Lebeya gives update on Hawks milestones and high-profile investigations

He will also give a highlight on National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high-profile cases investigated.

Durban - National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, is hosting a media briefing to outline and take stock of milestones achieved since his appointment in 2018 thus far.

The Hawks briefing comes just days after the Police Ministry announced the country's crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

The latest crime stats revealed that the first quarter of 2022/2023 financial year showed a decrease in total sexual offences such as rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences.

Minister Bheki Cele noted that 6 424 people had been killed between April and June of this year. He said it was an increase on 664 people compared to the same period last year.

"Retaliations and revenge murders were second motive for murder ,and vigilantism was the third most likely cause of murder in South Africa. The uMlazi, Plessislaer police stations in KwaZulu-Natal and uMthatha station in the Eastern Cape registered the highest murder cases during this period," Cele said.