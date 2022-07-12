LIVE FEED: Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes as Advocate Teffo intensifies push for his clients’ acquittal

Pretoria – Counsel for four of the five men arrested for the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, is expected to intensify the fight for his clients’ acquittal when the case resumes this morning. Last month, the High Court in Pretoria postponed the high-profile matter to September 5, but the sitting this morning has been set aside for Teffo to argue on the jurisdiction of the Pretoria-based court to hear the matter which stems from a murder in Joburg.

Before the postponement, Teffo abandoned the argument over the court’s jurisdiction but insists that his clients are not the right people to be charged and prosecuted for the murder of the famous footballer. Earlier this month, Teffo wrote directly to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) requesting her to stop the prosecution of his four clients Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

The fifth accused man, Sifisokuhle Ntuli is represented by advocate Zandile Mshololo. Last month, following heated arguments, tensions and interruptions between the presiding judge and defence counsel in the trial, the Legal Practice Council reminded all legal practitioners to maintain decorum in the courts.

The Council issued the notice, saying it had observed with concern the decline of decorum in the courts. “The council urges all practitioners to conduct themselves in a dignified manner towards the judiciary, colleagues and all stakeholders, in line with the Legal Practice Act, the Code of Conduct and the high standards expected of the profession,” read the notice. “The code of conduct is binding on all legal practitioners, aimed at ensuring high standards of professionalism and dignity within the profession.”

The comments came in the aftermath of scenes witnessed in the High Court in Pretoria, where presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela repeatedly reprimanded Teffo for disregarding court processes, and refusing to listen to him. At one point, Teffo apologised after he used foul language in court. The ongoing trial has had numerous exhilarating twists and turns, but none had prepared throngs of South Africans religiously following the trial for the “f***** up situation” remarks made in court by Teffo, while addressing the judge. The impassioned counsel was cross-examining police forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia, who he accuses of lying in a bid to cover up what transpired on the fateful night on October 26, 2014, at the Khumalo homestead.

Teffo sail: “I can put it to you that, here, you are doing your utmost best to be evasive and protect the whole. What is the best way Your Lordship (Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela), I want to say for the f***** up situation”. The counsel later apologised, telling the judge: “That may be a slip out of my tongue, but this is not the fault of my mind. So, in my mind, in the reality where something is not unto, I will always apologise. Thank you. Can I proceed with the witness? Thank you.” Meyiwa was killed in 2014, while visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.